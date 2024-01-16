Bricks on Church 13 Church Street
Food
Appetizers
- Chicken Tenders
Buttermilk, homemade, hand-breaded. Served with choice of dipping sauce. (5pc)$12.00
- Chicken Wings
An American classic, the perfect food for a day of Football. Sauces: Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper (10pc)$12.00
- Flatbread
Apples, candied pecans, arugula, raspberry vinaigrette, diced bacon.$12.00
- Butterfly Shrimp
Butterflied and breaded shrimp, fried until crispy. Served with cocktail sauce.$12.00
- Empanadas
Flaky pastry pockets stuffed with savory filling. Beef, or chicken.$12.00
- Side of Fries
Double-coated, crispy, and delicious.$5.00
Salads
Entrees
- Bricks Burger
Crispy smashed beef patty, American cheese, signature Bricks sauce, pickles, soft bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & fries.$15.00
- Black Bean Burger
Black bean patty, avocado, roasted red peppers, signature Bricks sauce, on a soft bun. (Vegetarian)$15.00
- Philly Cheese
Thinly sliced steak, or chicken, sautéed peppers, onions, melted white American cheese on a traditional Amoroso roll.$15.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk, hand-breaded, chicken breast, fried until golden brown. Served on a toasted bun with crisp lettuce, pickles, and mayo.$15.00
- Fish n Chips
Beer-battered cod filets, fried crispy. Served with fries and tartar sauce.$15.00
- Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich
House chicken salad with dried cranberries on toasted sourdough.$15.00
Pizza
- Pepperoni Pinwheels
NY-made, world-famous, Bricks approved. (3pc)$15.00
- Cheese
Classic tomato sauce and melted mozzarella on a hand-tossed crust.$15.00
- Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and slices of zesty pepperoni on a hand-tossed crust.$16.00
- Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil on a classic crust.$15.00
- BBQ Chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, on a hand-tossed crust.$17.00
Drinks
Cocktails
- Maggie's Margarita$15.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Jack & Coke$10.00
- Rum & Coke$10.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Vodka Cranberry$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Gin & Tonic$10.00
- Amaretto Sour$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Bloody Mary$13.00
- Charlo (Vegas) Bomb$10.00